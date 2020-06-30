23 Fonthill Way

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel ceiling fan accessible

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible

Beautiful upscale 2 bedroom 2 bath home located in Oakwell Farms gated community with an office that can be used as a 3rd bedroom. This property is ADA accessible with widened doorways, lowered counter tops and readily accessible showers for wheelchair access. Also featured are wood and tile floors throughout, ceiling fans and lots of windows for natural lighting. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space. Conveniently located to the airport, Loop 410, Hwy 281, Ft. Sam Houston and shopp

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.