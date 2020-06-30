All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 12 2020 at 5:44 PM

23 Fonthill Way

23 Fonthill Way · No Longer Available
Location

23 Fonthill Way, San Antonio, TX 78218
Oakwell Farms

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
accessible
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
Beautiful upscale 2 bedroom 2 bath home located in Oakwell Farms gated community with an office that can be used as a 3rd bedroom. This property is ADA accessible with widened doorways, lowered counter tops and readily accessible showers for wheelchair access. Also featured are wood and tile floors throughout, ceiling fans and lots of windows for natural lighting. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space. Conveniently located to the airport, Loop 410, Hwy 281, Ft. Sam Houston and shopp
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Fonthill Way have any available units?
23 Fonthill Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 Fonthill Way have?
Some of 23 Fonthill Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Fonthill Way currently offering any rent specials?
23 Fonthill Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Fonthill Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 Fonthill Way is pet friendly.
Does 23 Fonthill Way offer parking?
No, 23 Fonthill Way does not offer parking.
Does 23 Fonthill Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Fonthill Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Fonthill Way have a pool?
No, 23 Fonthill Way does not have a pool.
Does 23 Fonthill Way have accessible units?
Yes, 23 Fonthill Way has accessible units.
Does 23 Fonthill Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Fonthill Way does not have units with dishwashers.

