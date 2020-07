Amenities

The home has been updated with the home completely painted inside, all new flooring wood laminate, tile, and carpet except the two baths that already had tile flooring. Large master bedroom with a very large walkin closet. Real nice size terraced backyard a covered patio with a large oak tree and Pear tree. Nice size home just under 1700 S.F. Great location easy access to 410, 1604 and SH 151.