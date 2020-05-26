227 Barbara Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming One Story Home Nestled on .22 Acres with Mature Trees in a Prime North Central Location! This three bedroom home boasts hardwood floors throughout, large covered patio, stainless steel stove, gas cooking, blinds, two eating areas, newer roof, newer appliances, newer windows, upgraded light fixtures & ceiling fans, garage door opener and so much more! NEISD! Close to major highways, shopping & dining! ACROSS FROM CITY PARK!! Note: property is in flood plain - insure accordingly. HVAC fltrs included