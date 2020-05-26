All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 17 2019 at 12:35 AM

227 Barbara Dr

227 Barbara Drive · No Longer Available
Location

227 Barbara Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming One Story Home Nestled on .22 Acres with Mature Trees in a Prime North Central Location! This three bedroom home boasts hardwood floors throughout, large covered patio, stainless steel stove, gas cooking, blinds, two eating areas, newer roof, newer appliances, newer windows, upgraded light fixtures & ceiling fans, garage door opener and so much more! NEISD! Close to major highways, shopping & dining! ACROSS FROM CITY PARK!! Note: property is in flood plain - insure accordingly. HVAC fltrs included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Barbara Dr have any available units?
227 Barbara Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 Barbara Dr have?
Some of 227 Barbara Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Barbara Dr currently offering any rent specials?
227 Barbara Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Barbara Dr pet-friendly?
No, 227 Barbara Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 227 Barbara Dr offer parking?
Yes, 227 Barbara Dr offers parking.
Does 227 Barbara Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Barbara Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Barbara Dr have a pool?
No, 227 Barbara Dr does not have a pool.
Does 227 Barbara Dr have accessible units?
No, 227 Barbara Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Barbara Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 Barbara Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
