Amenities

pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex ready for immediate move in. This property has an open floor plan with living room & dining combined. Nice size kitchen with lots of countertops, stove and refrigerator. Great back yard with privacy fence.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.