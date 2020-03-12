All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 2223 E. Houston St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2223 E. Houston St.
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM

2223 E. Houston St.

2223 East Houston Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2223 East Houston Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Harvard Place - Eastlawn

Amenities

hardwood floors
ceiling fan
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GEM - Convenient to bus line & "H.E.B." food store is only 1-block away. neutral colored paint, beautiful refinished hardwood floors in living/dining/bedrooms & ceramic tile in kitchen & bathroom. Ceiling fans, mini-blinds & gas range are included..Big utility room with wash/dry connections & extra storage...move-in ready! All applicants 18 years of age and older MUST submit an application and application fee. $100 Non refundable Reserve Fee must accompany application. Personal checks not accepted.

(RLNE2784221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2223 E. Houston St. have any available units?
2223 E. Houston St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2223 E. Houston St. have?
Some of 2223 E. Houston St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, ceiling fan, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2223 E. Houston St. currently offering any rent specials?
2223 E. Houston St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 E. Houston St. pet-friendly?
No, 2223 E. Houston St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2223 E. Houston St. offer parking?
No, 2223 E. Houston St. does not offer parking.
Does 2223 E. Houston St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2223 E. Houston St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 E. Houston St. have a pool?
No, 2223 E. Houston St. does not have a pool.
Does 2223 E. Houston St. have accessible units?
No, 2223 E. Houston St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2223 E. Houston St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2223 E. Houston St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr
San Antonio, TX 78256
Slate Creek at Westover Hills
2210 Rogers Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Arroyo Seco Villas
12311 Culebra Road
San Antonio, TX 78253
Terra Alta Apartments
411 Everest St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Flats at Oak Hills
7314 Oak Manor Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Platinum Shavano Oaks
14811 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231
Algarita Lakeside
8555 Laurens Ln
San Antonio, TX 78218
Club at Stone Oak
21739 Hardy Oak Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio