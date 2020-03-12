2223 E. Houston St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors range Property Amenities

DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GEM - Convenient to bus line & "H.E.B." food store is only 1-block away. neutral colored paint, beautiful refinished hardwood floors in living/dining/bedrooms & ceramic tile in kitchen & bathroom. Ceiling fans, mini-blinds & gas range are included..Big utility room with wash/dry connections & extra storage...move-in ready! All applicants 18 years of age and older MUST submit an application and application fee. $100 Non refundable Reserve Fee must accompany application. Personal checks not accepted.



(RLNE2784221)