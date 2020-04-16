All apartments in San Antonio
2222 Fishing Trail
Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:09 AM

2222 Fishing Trail

2222 Fishing Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2222 Fishing Trail, San Antonio, TX 78224

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 Fishing Trail have any available units?
2222 Fishing Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2222 Fishing Trail have?
Some of 2222 Fishing Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 Fishing Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2222 Fishing Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 Fishing Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2222 Fishing Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2222 Fishing Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2222 Fishing Trail does offer parking.
Does 2222 Fishing Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2222 Fishing Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 Fishing Trail have a pool?
No, 2222 Fishing Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2222 Fishing Trail have accessible units?
No, 2222 Fishing Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 Fishing Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2222 Fishing Trail has units with dishwashers.
