San Antonio, TX
2219 N FLORES ST
Last updated May 18 2020 at 4:37 AM

2219 N FLORES ST

2219 North Flores Street · No Longer Available
Location

2219 North Flores Street, San Antonio, TX 78212
Alta Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
A MUST SEE! Beautiful remodeled home in front of San Pedro Springs Park & San Pedro Playhouse. Features NEW stainless steal appliances in kitchen, NEW kitchen cabinets, NEW AC, tankless water heater, washer/dryer, hard wood floors throughout, & lots of parking space in a gated backyard. Includes security system, yard maintenance, and pest control. Move in special: April, May & June rent @ $1,650 with a singed lease in April then $1,800/month for the remaining lease. This Amazing value won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2219 N FLORES ST have any available units?
2219 N FLORES ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2219 N FLORES ST have?
Some of 2219 N FLORES ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2219 N FLORES ST currently offering any rent specials?
2219 N FLORES ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 N FLORES ST pet-friendly?
No, 2219 N FLORES ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2219 N FLORES ST offer parking?
Yes, 2219 N FLORES ST offers parking.
Does 2219 N FLORES ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2219 N FLORES ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 N FLORES ST have a pool?
No, 2219 N FLORES ST does not have a pool.
Does 2219 N FLORES ST have accessible units?
No, 2219 N FLORES ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2219 N FLORES ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2219 N FLORES ST does not have units with dishwashers.

