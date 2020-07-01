2219 N FLORES ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

A MUST SEE! Beautiful remodeled home in front of San Pedro Springs Park & San Pedro Playhouse. Features NEW stainless steal appliances in kitchen, NEW kitchen cabinets, NEW AC, tankless water heater, washer/dryer, hard wood floors throughout, & lots of parking space in a gated backyard. Includes security system, yard maintenance, and pest control. Move in special: April, May & June rent @ $1,650 with a singed lease in April then $1,800/month for the remaining lease. This Amazing value won't last long!