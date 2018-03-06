All apartments in San Antonio
2211 Muuga Mnr

2211 Muuga Manor · No Longer Available
Location

2211 Muuga Manor, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic home located in Estonia with easy access to 410, Culebra, and 151! Minutes from Sea World and Lackland Air Force Base. Beautiful kitchen with dark cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Ceramic tile and carpet in the main living areas. Spacious master bedroom and master bath has garden tub. Roomy secondary bedrooms and 2 full baths! Covered backyard patio is perfect for entertaining and has a retractable awning to provide extra shade on those sunny days! A must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 Muuga Mnr have any available units?
2211 Muuga Mnr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2211 Muuga Mnr have?
Some of 2211 Muuga Mnr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 Muuga Mnr currently offering any rent specials?
2211 Muuga Mnr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 Muuga Mnr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2211 Muuga Mnr is pet friendly.
Does 2211 Muuga Mnr offer parking?
Yes, 2211 Muuga Mnr offers parking.
Does 2211 Muuga Mnr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2211 Muuga Mnr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 Muuga Mnr have a pool?
No, 2211 Muuga Mnr does not have a pool.
Does 2211 Muuga Mnr have accessible units?
No, 2211 Muuga Mnr does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 Muuga Mnr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2211 Muuga Mnr has units with dishwashers.

