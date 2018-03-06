2211 Muuga Mnr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic home located in Estonia with easy access to 410, Culebra, and 151! Minutes from Sea World and Lackland Air Force Base. Beautiful kitchen with dark cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Ceramic tile and carpet in the main living areas. Spacious master bedroom and master bath has garden tub. Roomy secondary bedrooms and 2 full baths! Covered backyard patio is perfect for entertaining and has a retractable awning to provide extra shade on those sunny days! A must see!!