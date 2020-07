Amenities

Huge apartment in Monte Vista Historic District. This ground floor unit features hardwood floors, sconce lighting, mock fireplace and crown moldings. Spread out in the spacious rooms with high ceilings and large windows. There is ample closet space and a 1 car garage included. Water, gas and garbage collection included in rent. This is a non smoking building. Dogs are not allowed. This apartment is shown by appointment.