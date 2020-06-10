All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 221 Lexington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
221 Lexington Ave
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:18 PM

221 Lexington Ave

221 Lexington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Downtown San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

221 Lexington Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78205
Downtown San Antonio

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
elevator
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
One Month FREE RENT! Downtown living w/a feel of Spain at the ANDALUSIA, 3-Juliet balconies, NEW AC/NEW windows to intake downtown skyline views. Gated access into building, Spanish style courtyard w/ fountain, elevator. CORNER UNIT 2 bedroom 2 bath, light filled, washer and dryer included. Walk to Tobin Center, Riverwalk, Parks, Pearl Brewery, Restaurants, Museums, a block away from the New Thompson Hotel/TheArts soon to dress SA Skyline. 2 Gated Car Port Parking Spaces, use outdoor terrace for your plants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Lexington Ave have any available units?
221 Lexington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 Lexington Ave have?
Some of 221 Lexington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Lexington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
221 Lexington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Lexington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 221 Lexington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 221 Lexington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 221 Lexington Ave offers parking.
Does 221 Lexington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 Lexington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Lexington Ave have a pool?
No, 221 Lexington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 221 Lexington Ave have accessible units?
No, 221 Lexington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Lexington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 Lexington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edge & Stone
24625 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78260
Palomino
14111 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Archer Stone Canyon
21302 Encino Commons
San Antonio, TX 78259
Los Robles
20838 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78260
Contour
1515 Contour Dr
San Antonio, TX 78212
Summit of Thousand Oaks
1550 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
Dalian Monterrey Village
10102 Ingram Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Junipers Edge
8401 N. FM 1560
San Antonio, TX 78254

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio