221 Lexington Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage air conditioning elevator courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport courtyard elevator parking garage

One Month FREE RENT! Downtown living w/a feel of Spain at the ANDALUSIA, 3-Juliet balconies, NEW AC/NEW windows to intake downtown skyline views. Gated access into building, Spanish style courtyard w/ fountain, elevator. CORNER UNIT 2 bedroom 2 bath, light filled, washer and dryer included. Walk to Tobin Center, Riverwalk, Parks, Pearl Brewery, Restaurants, Museums, a block away from the New Thompson Hotel/TheArts soon to dress SA Skyline. 2 Gated Car Port Parking Spaces, use outdoor terrace for your plants