San Antonio, TX
21942 LEGEND POINT DR
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:23 AM

21942 LEGEND POINT DR

21942 Legend Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21942 Legend Point Drive, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This 4 bedr, 2.5 baths features a bright, open floor plan with laminate wood and ceramic title in wet areas. Large family room, bedrooms, closet and pantry. Nice kitchen area with lots of cabinets, granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Spacious master suite w/ double vanity and his & her walk-in closets. Great size backyard with WITH IN-GROUND POOL, pool and yard service included. SMART app lock for front door, garage opener and sprinkler system. Security cameras. NEST A/C and heating Ring Doorbell.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21942 LEGEND POINT DR have any available units?
21942 LEGEND POINT DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 21942 LEGEND POINT DR have?
Some of 21942 LEGEND POINT DR's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21942 LEGEND POINT DR currently offering any rent specials?
21942 LEGEND POINT DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21942 LEGEND POINT DR pet-friendly?
No, 21942 LEGEND POINT DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 21942 LEGEND POINT DR offer parking?
Yes, 21942 LEGEND POINT DR offers parking.
Does 21942 LEGEND POINT DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21942 LEGEND POINT DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21942 LEGEND POINT DR have a pool?
Yes, 21942 LEGEND POINT DR has a pool.
Does 21942 LEGEND POINT DR have accessible units?
No, 21942 LEGEND POINT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 21942 LEGEND POINT DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 21942 LEGEND POINT DR does not have units with dishwashers.
