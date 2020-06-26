21942 LEGEND POINT DR

Amenities

This 4 bedr, 2.5 baths features a bright, open floor plan with laminate wood and ceramic title in wet areas. Large family room, bedrooms, closet and pantry. Nice kitchen area with lots of cabinets, granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Spacious master suite w/ double vanity and his & her walk-in closets. Great size backyard with WITH IN-GROUND POOL, pool and yard service included. SMART app lock for front door, garage opener and sprinkler system. Security cameras. NEST A/C and heating Ring Doorbell.