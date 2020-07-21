Rent Calculator
San Antonio, TX
219 MEADOW BEND DR
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM
219 MEADOW BEND DR
219 Meadow Bend Drive
No Longer Available
219 Meadow Bend Drive, San Antonio, TX 78227
Meadow Village
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 4BR/2BA home in established and well kept neighborhood. Lots of room for a large family! Fenced back yard. New interior paint. All kitchen appliances included. Ready for immediate move-in!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 219 MEADOW BEND DR have any available units?
219 MEADOW BEND DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 219 MEADOW BEND DR currently offering any rent specials?
219 MEADOW BEND DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 MEADOW BEND DR pet-friendly?
No, 219 MEADOW BEND DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 219 MEADOW BEND DR offer parking?
No, 219 MEADOW BEND DR does not offer parking.
Does 219 MEADOW BEND DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 MEADOW BEND DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 MEADOW BEND DR have a pool?
No, 219 MEADOW BEND DR does not have a pool.
Does 219 MEADOW BEND DR have accessible units?
No, 219 MEADOW BEND DR does not have accessible units.
Does 219 MEADOW BEND DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 MEADOW BEND DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 MEADOW BEND DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 MEADOW BEND DR does not have units with air conditioning.
