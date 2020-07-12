/
park village
226 Apartments for rent in Park Village, San Antonio, TX
29 Units Available
Cottage Creek I
4830 Ray Bon Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$504
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$614
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
850 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle you deserve at affordable prices in the heart of Northeast San Antonio! Cottage Creek Apartments offer pet-friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes with a multitude of great amenities and resident activities.
10 Units Available
Costa Biscaya
5100 Eisenhauer, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$884
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1088 sqft
Costa Biscaya Apartment Homes boast exceptional designs, style and living all at reasonable rents! Located on the northeast side of San Antonio, this charming neighborhood features spacious apartment homes and outstanding amenities for everyday
20 Units Available
Cottage Creek II
4832 Ray Bon Drive, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$660
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$598
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come experience the lifestyle you deserve at affordable prices in the heart of Northeast San Antonio! Cottage Creek Apartments offer pet-friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes with a multitude of great amenities and resident activities.
Results within 1 mile of Park Village
21 Units Available
Nexus Urban Living
6810 Glendora Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1024 sqft
This urban community offers easy access to I-35 and 410. Each home offers numerous renovations including backsplashes and new flooring. Private yards. On-site pool, dog park and business center.
9 Units Available
Rosillo Creek Apartments
5239 Eisenhauer Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
887 sqft
Rosillo Creek Apartments is located at 5239 Eisenhauer Rd., San Antonio, TX and is managed by Internacional Realty Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
1 Unit Available
7511 Whispine
7511 Whispine, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1407 sqft
The Blakeford floorplan is a wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floor plan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet.
1 Unit Available
LP1 Research - #509
8000 Midcrown Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$729
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Reach for new heights and move into this spectacular community. Bring along your cats or dogs and enjoy living in an apartment equipped with window coverings, a patio/balcony, oversized closets, and central A/C.
1 Unit Available
5213 Gawain Dr
5213 Gawain Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
932 sqft
Newly renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with Garage is now available! Ceramic tile flooring, carpet in bedrooms, walk in closet in master, high ceilings, private yard , washer and dryer connections, brand new AC unit, water bill is included in your rent.
1 Unit Available
5806 Cielo Ranch
5806 Cielo Ranch, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1725 sqft
3 Beds 2 baths Home has large open floor plan, large master bath with soaker tub - 3/2 located in Northeast Crossing approx 1725sq ft single story home built in 2015. Great location to 410 close to lots of shopping and Sea World.
1 Unit Available
4210 EISENHAUER RD
4210 Eisenhauer Road, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1383 sqft
Beautiful house, totally remodeled at very affordable price. Close to I35 and Loop 410 3 Beds 2 Baths Parking Space 3 Nice yard
1 Unit Available
5823 TRANQUIL DAWN
5823 Tranquil Dawn, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2408 sqft
Open concept home has large living/dining/kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, stunning over-sized island, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer! The living room opens to the covered back porch & redwood deck, perfect for outdoor
1 Unit Available
7363 Azalea Square
7363 Azalea Square, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1921 sqft
Gently lived-in gorgeous home* Open floor plan living/dining area* Gourmet kitchen beautiful countertops and breakfast bar*Upstairs master has seating area*2 other bedrooms on opposite side of home offering privacy* Loft upstairs could be media/game
1 Unit Available
7618 Millchase
7618 Millchase, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1777 sqft
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up.
Results within 5 miles of Park Village
33 Units Available
La Silva
3903 Barrington St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$744
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1250 sqft
Near Downtown San Antonio and area fine dining. On-site amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, grill area and resort-style pool. Spacious interiors with modern updates and kitchens.
75 Units Available
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1407 sqft
The Tobin Estate features great amenities, gorgeous interior finishes, and abundant artistic style.
28 Units Available
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,017
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,868
1320 sqft
Effortless sophistication. Casual refinement. Modern charm. These are the ingredients that make Viridian Apartments a masterfully balanced community of stylish and comfortable apartments in San Antonio, TX.
15 Units Available
Rock Canyon Apartments
3902 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$706
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
966 sqft
Community features a lagoon-style pool with WiFi access, controlled entry gates and a clubhouse. Apartments have fully-equipped kitchens, walk-in closets and natural light. Located close to public transit, shopping and dining.
21 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
958 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! We love Texas because everything here is done on a grand scale, and usually with a little more swagger.
39 Units Available
The Upton at Longhorn Quarry
4906 Wurzbach Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,118
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1214 sqft
Community has a resort-style pool, sun deck and hammocks. Located close to Wurzbach Parkway, shops and restaurants. Units feature distinctive flooring, countertop and cabinet finishes with unique design selections.
60 Units Available
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,214
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,010
1540 sqft
Modern apartments located near shopping, bars and restaurants. Spacious kitchens have islands, granite counters, ample storage space and stainless steel appliances. The pet-friendly complex has a grooming area and a dog park.
15 Units Available
Blue Vine
6900 N Vandiver Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located near Fort Sam Houston. Quiet apartment community with an on-site swimming pool, sundeck and laundry. Free covered car parking and package receiving services available.
11 Units Available
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
964 sqft
Your secluded retreat in a garden setting- Oak Springs provides you with gently sloping courtyards, live oak trees, and a beautiful pool area where you can completely relax when you come home.
27 Units Available
Salado at Red Berry
902 Gembler Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Say hello to The Salado at Red Berry, brand new luxe apartment homes located on the grounds of the legendary and historic Red Berry Estate in San Antonio. Sophisticated interiors. Resort-inspired amenities. Amazing lifestyle.
35 Units Available
Republic at Alamo Heights
1111 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$927
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$967
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1123 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters on Austin Highway, minutes from University of the Incarnate Word and Trinity University. Luxury units feature laundry, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community includes yoga, trash valet, clubhouse and courtyard.
