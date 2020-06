Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

This cute 1-story is centrally located in the established Inspiration Hills. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a 2-car garage, huge game room, nice open kitchen, & oversized back yard with plenty of mature trees that you can enjoy from the patio. Kitchen & bathrooms have been recently upgraded along with new carpet in the bedrooms & fresh paint through out. Move in ready & waiting for you. Come check it out today!