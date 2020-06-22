21507 LA PENA DR

Amenities
Beautiful Home in the heart of Stone Oak! Exceptional floor plan. The Kitchen Features Granite Countertops with custom Cabinetry, Breakfast area overlooking the green back yard, A Formal Dining Room, Majestic Fireplace, A Large Family room,Game-room for fun Entertainment or Study, The Master Suite is privately situated from the rest of the bedrooms, Garden Tub, Walk In Shower, large walk in closet. New A/C system June 2017 and New Roof March 2017Excellent school district and Country living within the city!