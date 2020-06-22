All apartments in San Antonio
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
21507 LA PENA DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21507 LA PENA DR

21507 La Pena Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21507 La Pena Drive, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home in the heart of Stone Oak! Exceptional floor plan. The Kitchen Features Granite Countertops with custom Cabinetry, Breakfast area overlooking the green back yard, A Formal Dining Room, Majestic Fireplace, A Large Family room,Game-room for fun Entertainment or Study, The Master Suite is privately situated from the rest of the bedrooms, Garden Tub, Walk In Shower, large walk in closet. New A/C system June 2017 and New Roof March 2017Excellent school district and Country living within the city!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21507 LA PENA DR have any available units?
21507 LA PENA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 21507 LA PENA DR have?
Some of 21507 LA PENA DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21507 LA PENA DR currently offering any rent specials?
21507 LA PENA DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21507 LA PENA DR pet-friendly?
No, 21507 LA PENA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 21507 LA PENA DR offer parking?
Yes, 21507 LA PENA DR does offer parking.
Does 21507 LA PENA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21507 LA PENA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21507 LA PENA DR have a pool?
No, 21507 LA PENA DR does not have a pool.
Does 21507 LA PENA DR have accessible units?
No, 21507 LA PENA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 21507 LA PENA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 21507 LA PENA DR does not have units with dishwashers.
