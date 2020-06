Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Stately Monte Vista apartment with beautiful high ceilings and period architectural features including crown mouldings , oak hardwood floors and a mock fireplace. This second floor unit in a grand historic building offers a spacious rooms with bright natural light. One car garage/storage unit included. This is a non smoking property.



Room sizes are estimated and room mates must apply and qualify separately, no exceptions. Cats allowed with additional deposit. Dogs not allowed.