215 Senisa Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly remodeled 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom duplex for rent. This unit comes with the original hardwood flooring, washer/dryer connections, carport parking for 1 vehicle, detached storage, brand new stainless steel refrigerator and stove, granite countertops, and landscaping included in the rent. Water/wastewater is included and the resident pays electric and gas through CPS Energy. One upstairs and downstairs unit available. Upstairs unit ready for move in. 1350 sq ft leasing for $1400.00 per month. Downstairs unit 1750 sq ft leasing for $1600.00 per month. Upstairs has a small sunroom! Upstairs available for immediate move in. Downstairs has a wood burning fireplace and huge master bedroom. Downstairs unit will be available 05/15/19 $650 deposit on both units and $50.00 application fee. Pet-friendly- pet deposit for each pet. Resident must make 3 times monthly rent and have decent credit. No social... No problem. Located between Babcock and Woodlawn off St. Cloud street. Property is located on Senisa Drive 78228. Minutes from 410 & Hwy 90. Close to Woodlawn Lake.