215 Senisa Dr
Last updated May 30 2019 at 4:23 AM

215 Senisa Dr

215 Senisa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

215 Senisa Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228
Jefferson

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom duplex for rent. This unit comes with the original hardwood flooring, washer/dryer connections, carport parking for 1 vehicle, detached storage, brand new stainless steel refrigerator and stove, granite countertops, and landscaping included in the rent. Water/wastewater is included and the resident pays electric and gas through CPS Energy. One upstairs and downstairs unit available. Upstairs unit ready for move in. 1350 sq ft leasing for $1400.00 per month. Downstairs unit 1750 sq ft leasing for $1600.00 per month. Upstairs has a small sunroom! Upstairs available for immediate move in. Downstairs has a wood burning fireplace and huge master bedroom. Downstairs unit will be available 05/15/19 $650 deposit on both units and $50.00 application fee. Pet-friendly- pet deposit for each pet. Resident must make 3 times monthly rent and have decent credit. No social... No problem. Located between Babcock and Woodlawn off St. Cloud street. Property is located on Senisa Drive 78228. Minutes from 410 & Hwy 90. Close to Woodlawn Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Senisa Dr have any available units?
215 Senisa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 Senisa Dr have?
Some of 215 Senisa Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Senisa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
215 Senisa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Senisa Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 Senisa Dr is pet friendly.
Does 215 Senisa Dr offer parking?
Yes, 215 Senisa Dr offers parking.
Does 215 Senisa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Senisa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Senisa Dr have a pool?
No, 215 Senisa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 215 Senisa Dr have accessible units?
No, 215 Senisa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Senisa Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Senisa Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

