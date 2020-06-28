All apartments in San Antonio
215 CLAUDIA ST
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:56 AM

215 CLAUDIA ST

215 Claudia Street · No Longer Available
Location

215 Claudia Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
King William

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Stunning Historic home in the desired King William District! This beautifully upgraded home has it all - Granite counters, Porcelain Tile and Dark Laminate Wood Flooring, Stainless Appliances, Recessed Lighting, Open Floorplan with Vaulted Ceilings, French Doors AND a sliding Barn Door, Large Island Kitchen & so much more! Sit out front on the covered patio or enjoy time in your Large Backyard! Study can be made into a 4th Bedroom. Includes Fridge. Minutes from Downtown, Riverwalk, Hemisfair Park, Blue Star

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 CLAUDIA ST have any available units?
215 CLAUDIA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 CLAUDIA ST have?
Some of 215 CLAUDIA ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 CLAUDIA ST currently offering any rent specials?
215 CLAUDIA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 CLAUDIA ST pet-friendly?
No, 215 CLAUDIA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 215 CLAUDIA ST offer parking?
No, 215 CLAUDIA ST does not offer parking.
Does 215 CLAUDIA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 CLAUDIA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 CLAUDIA ST have a pool?
No, 215 CLAUDIA ST does not have a pool.
Does 215 CLAUDIA ST have accessible units?
No, 215 CLAUDIA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 215 CLAUDIA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 CLAUDIA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
