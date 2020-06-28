215 CLAUDIA ST

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Stunning Historic home in the desired King William District! This beautifully upgraded home has it all - Granite counters, Porcelain Tile and Dark Laminate Wood Flooring, Stainless Appliances, Recessed Lighting, Open Floorplan with Vaulted Ceilings, French Doors AND a sliding Barn Door, Large Island Kitchen & so much more! Sit out front on the covered patio or enjoy time in your Large Backyard! Study can be made into a 4th Bedroom. Includes Fridge. Minutes from Downtown, Riverwalk, Hemisfair Park, Blue Star