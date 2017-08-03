21435 Bubbling Creek

Amenities

recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

*No Deposit for qualified applicants!*



Welcome home to this freshly updated home. Home offers an abundance of space with multiple Dining, Living, and Entertaining spaces. Family room features SOARING ceilings and OPEN FLOW to kitchen and dining. Master suite is huge with spacious sitting area and MULTIPLE closets. Outdoor Living space is paradise in your own back yard with LUXURIOUS POOL and adjoining SPA.Call Brittny for more details! 254-300-7315



FIRST MONTH FREE***

***The month that can be free is the month you call, text, email or see a house and is based on the date of that communication or viewing. Call for more details.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.