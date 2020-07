Amenities

Ideal floor plan with new flooring and fresh paint! 4 bedroom PLUS 10 x 14 office. Vinyl wood plank in living room, office, master bedroom and front secondary bedroom. Carpet only in 2 of the 3 secondary bedrooms. Spacious 25 x 16 living area open to kitchen and breakfast room. Enjoy the covered patio with extended deck overlooking private backyard. It really feels like a tree house peeking out the back windows! COME SEE TODAY!