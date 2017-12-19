All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 210 Sandmeyer.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
210 Sandmeyer
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

210 Sandmeyer

210 Sandmeyer Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Government Hil
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

210 Sandmeyer Street, San Antonio, TX 78208
Government Hil

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath home AVAILABLE NOW! - You do not want to miss this one! This beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath home has everything you need! Gorgeous curd appeal with covered front porch, off street parking, refrigerator, stove/oven, and full sized brand new washer/dryer! Wood laminate flooring through out, large bedroom with spacious closet and 2 A/C window units to stay cool in the summer! Call today to make this your next home!

Schedule a showing here! https://showmojo.com/l/eb50dbd065

Apply here! https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-1d3ab6ca-73c0-4ff6-8e07-130cbe846296

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5726191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Sandmeyer have any available units?
210 Sandmeyer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Sandmeyer have?
Some of 210 Sandmeyer's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Sandmeyer currently offering any rent specials?
210 Sandmeyer is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Sandmeyer pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Sandmeyer is pet friendly.
Does 210 Sandmeyer offer parking?
Yes, 210 Sandmeyer offers parking.
Does 210 Sandmeyer have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 Sandmeyer offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Sandmeyer have a pool?
No, 210 Sandmeyer does not have a pool.
Does 210 Sandmeyer have accessible units?
No, 210 Sandmeyer does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Sandmeyer have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Sandmeyer does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Saddle Ridge
5711 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
Stoneleigh Apartments
2626 Thousand Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78232
San Antonio Station
7458 Louis Pasteur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Retreat at the Rim
5650 Worth Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78249
Costa Cadiz
2819 South WW WhiteRoad
San Antonio, TX 78222
Abacus Alamo Ranch
11788 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253
Platinum Shavano Oaks
14811 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231
Chestnut Park
901 W Silver Sands Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio