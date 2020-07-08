All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated January 12 2020 at 2:43 AM

20803 Viola Park

20803 Viola Park · No Longer Available
Location

20803 Viola Park, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Visit this beautiful and well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bathroom flat. This home offers an open floor plan with a great amount of natural light. The kitchen includes an island, black refrigerator/stove and microwave. Separate dining as well as a breakfast nook. All bedrooms have carpet & ceiling fans. The master bathroom offers a separate shower and garden tub, double vanity and updated light fixtures. Cover patio slab in the back with a ceiling fan, covered porch, mature trees and a privacy fence. Call today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20803 Viola Park have any available units?
20803 Viola Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 20803 Viola Park have?
Some of 20803 Viola Park's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20803 Viola Park currently offering any rent specials?
20803 Viola Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20803 Viola Park pet-friendly?
No, 20803 Viola Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 20803 Viola Park offer parking?
No, 20803 Viola Park does not offer parking.
Does 20803 Viola Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20803 Viola Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20803 Viola Park have a pool?
No, 20803 Viola Park does not have a pool.
Does 20803 Viola Park have accessible units?
No, 20803 Viola Park does not have accessible units.
Does 20803 Viola Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 20803 Viola Park does not have units with dishwashers.

