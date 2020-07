Amenities

patio / balcony game room

Great Location! Located near UTSA two story home with 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath, study office, with game room and utility room upstairs, Cover patio with title floors and a large deck with a great view!



Close to La Cantera , The Rim, Easy access to IH10 and 1604! A Must see!



Need a private showing call me 210-310-4803.