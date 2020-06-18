2066 Rhesus View

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

For Rent San Antonio Near Lackland AFB - 3br/2ba 1,550sqft Pet Friendly and Move-in Ready - Be the first to lease this brand new Bella Vista Home in The Wood at Texas Research Park subdivision! This open layout features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath; stainless steel appliances; tiled walk in shower and a covered back patio. Located near Lackland Airforce Base, Sea World. Minutes from Hwy 211 and Hwy 90 for convenient commute downtown San Antonio and around the city. Pets welcomed!



(RLNE5626866)