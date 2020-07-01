All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 20607 Gathering Oak.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
20607 Gathering Oak
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:56 AM

20607 Gathering Oak

20607 Gathering Oak · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Stone Oak
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

20607 Gathering Oak, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
"GORGEOUS, RECENTLY RENOVATED HOME with MODERN UPGRADES in a GATED COMMUNITY within the PRESTIGIOUS NEISD School District" ~ $1875 monthly (1 year lease) / $1850 monthly Military Discount / $1825 monthly (2 year lease) ~ "RECENT UPGRADES & FEATURES" - Interiors fully repainted ~ Newly installed carpets ~ New Peel & Stick Vinyl backsplash tile in long stone design in kitchen ~ New Granite counter tops ~ Wooden style Tile floors ~ New kitchen faucets & bathroom shower heads ~ Contemporary style kitchen and bathroom cabinets ~ New Water Heater ~ Water Softener & Reverse Osmosis ~ New light fixtures ~ Newly installed WIFI enabled Front door lock / garage opener ~ New Epoxy flooring in car garage ~ Newly installed Stainless steel kitchen appliances including Refrigerator ~ Samsung washer & dryer in Utility room ~ New roof replaced in November 2017 ~ Front entrance - Solid Wood Door with WIFI enabled smart lock ~ Remote control operated light / fan ~ Lots of storage space ~ Spacious / walk-in kitchen pantry ~ Mounted bedroom TV ~ Green and spacious backyard with mature trees - "LOCATION" - Walking distance from Parman library at Stone Oak ~ Top ranked NEISD School district ~ Located right next to a shopping center with Shipley donuts, Center Court Pizza & brew with kids entertainment included. It also includes Children's lighthouse Childcare learning center, Heather Stolle School of dance, Fitness centers ~ Just about 1 mile down Blanco Rd. is the Mays Family YMCA and Choke Canyon BBQ restaurant ~ 5 minutes' drive to 1604 along Blanco Rd and short driving distance to US Hwy 281 ~ Stone Oak's choicest of SHOPPING, DINING, FITNESS & ENTERTAINMENT nearby including Whole Foods market ~ "COME, CHERISH THE JOY OF LIVING HERE".

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20607 Gathering Oak have any available units?
20607 Gathering Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 20607 Gathering Oak have?
Some of 20607 Gathering Oak's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20607 Gathering Oak currently offering any rent specials?
20607 Gathering Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20607 Gathering Oak pet-friendly?
No, 20607 Gathering Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 20607 Gathering Oak offer parking?
Yes, 20607 Gathering Oak offers parking.
Does 20607 Gathering Oak have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20607 Gathering Oak offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20607 Gathering Oak have a pool?
No, 20607 Gathering Oak does not have a pool.
Does 20607 Gathering Oak have accessible units?
No, 20607 Gathering Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 20607 Gathering Oak have units with dishwashers?
No, 20607 Gathering Oak does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brooksfield Apartments
7577 Old Corpus Christi Road
San Antonio, TX 78223
Courtland Heights
5940 Danny Kaye Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Park On Wurzbach
4707 Wurzbach Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
Abode
7600 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Sonterra Blue
922 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Contour
1515 Contour Dr
San Antonio, TX 78212
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
Villages of Briggs Ranch
5565 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio