20607 Gathering Oak

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage internet access

"GORGEOUS, RECENTLY RENOVATED HOME with MODERN UPGRADES in a GATED COMMUNITY within the PRESTIGIOUS NEISD School District" ~ $1875 monthly (1 year lease) / $1850 monthly Military Discount / $1825 monthly (2 year lease) ~ "RECENT UPGRADES & FEATURES" - Interiors fully repainted ~ Newly installed carpets ~ New Peel & Stick Vinyl backsplash tile in long stone design in kitchen ~ New Granite counter tops ~ Wooden style Tile floors ~ New kitchen faucets & bathroom shower heads ~ Contemporary style kitchen and bathroom cabinets ~ New Water Heater ~ Water Softener & Reverse Osmosis ~ New light fixtures ~ Newly installed WIFI enabled Front door lock / garage opener ~ New Epoxy flooring in car garage ~ Newly installed Stainless steel kitchen appliances including Refrigerator ~ Samsung washer & dryer in Utility room ~ New roof replaced in November 2017 ~ Front entrance - Solid Wood Door with WIFI enabled smart lock ~ Remote control operated light / fan ~ Lots of storage space ~ Spacious / walk-in kitchen pantry ~ Mounted bedroom TV ~ Green and spacious backyard with mature trees - "LOCATION" - Walking distance from Parman library at Stone Oak ~ Top ranked NEISD School district ~ Located right next to a shopping center with Shipley donuts, Center Court Pizza & brew with kids entertainment included. It also includes Children's lighthouse Childcare learning center, Heather Stolle School of dance, Fitness centers ~ Just about 1 mile down Blanco Rd. is the Mays Family YMCA and Choke Canyon BBQ restaurant ~ 5 minutes' drive to 1604 along Blanco Rd and short driving distance to US Hwy 281 ~ Stone Oak's choicest of SHOPPING, DINING, FITNESS & ENTERTAINMENT nearby including Whole Foods market ~ "COME, CHERISH THE JOY OF LIVING HERE".