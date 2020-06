Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FANTASTIC LOCATION, BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX, READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! - Located just north of downtown San Antonio in the booming PEARL area, just a stones throw from all the hot spots off St. Mary's. This large 2br 1 bath comes with all appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Schedule an appointment today!



This unit is located on the second floor.



