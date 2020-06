Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking

Beautifully maintained apartment within the highly desirable Monte Vista District. This delightful 2 bed/1 bath apartment has been lovingly maintained with much of its original 1930's Art Deco Features. Enjoy high ceilings and an abundance of natural light from picturesque windows. Minutes from the Pearl, Broadway, Downtown, and the Airport. Central Air and Heat, plus, the landlord pays the water utility! Off street parking is available.