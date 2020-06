Amenities

THE WOODS - Popular Model in Brand new subd. No one has lived in this home, Backs to a greenbelt. Fabulous open floor plan, split bedrooms, 2" faux wood blinds, s/s appliances, 15 minutes from Lackland AFB. Amenity center with pool, play scape, home is ready for move in. All new sod.



