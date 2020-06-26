All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated December 2 2019 at 9:33 PM

202 LORETTA PL

202 Loretta Place · No Longer Available
Location

202 Loretta Place, San Antonio, TX 78210
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully remodeled vintage 1930s home is now available in Southtown. You'll instantly feel at home with these modern upgrades and design that includes original refinished hardwood floors and cabinets along with LED lights throughout. The kitchen has granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile flooring, built-in shelving, and plantation shutters. The home is perfectly located and is convenient to many restaurants and plenty of entertainment. Large backyard and deck perfect for entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 LORETTA PL have any available units?
202 LORETTA PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 LORETTA PL have?
Some of 202 LORETTA PL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 LORETTA PL currently offering any rent specials?
202 LORETTA PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 LORETTA PL pet-friendly?
No, 202 LORETTA PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 202 LORETTA PL offer parking?
No, 202 LORETTA PL does not offer parking.
Does 202 LORETTA PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 LORETTA PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 LORETTA PL have a pool?
No, 202 LORETTA PL does not have a pool.
Does 202 LORETTA PL have accessible units?
No, 202 LORETTA PL does not have accessible units.
Does 202 LORETTA PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 LORETTA PL does not have units with dishwashers.
