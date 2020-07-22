All apartments in San Antonio
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2015 Lockhill Selma Rd
Last updated January 9 2020 at 10:10 PM

2015 Lockhill Selma Rd

2015 Lockhill Selma Road · No Longer Available
Location

2015 Lockhill Selma Road, San Antonio, TX 78213
Lockhill Estates

Amenities

refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2/2 North Central private apartment rental. Refrigerator included! No washer / dryer connections. No Pets allowed. $725 / MONTH includes water & trash. $399 Total Move In Special!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 Lockhill Selma Rd have any available units?
2015 Lockhill Selma Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 2015 Lockhill Selma Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2015 Lockhill Selma Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 Lockhill Selma Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2015 Lockhill Selma Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2015 Lockhill Selma Rd offer parking?
No, 2015 Lockhill Selma Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2015 Lockhill Selma Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 Lockhill Selma Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 Lockhill Selma Rd have a pool?
No, 2015 Lockhill Selma Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2015 Lockhill Selma Rd have accessible units?
No, 2015 Lockhill Selma Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 Lockhill Selma Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 Lockhill Selma Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2015 Lockhill Selma Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2015 Lockhill Selma Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
