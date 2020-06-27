2 Tressard

Amenities
Remarkable 5 bedroom 3.5 bath available for lease. Gorgeous backyard that backs up to a greenbelt and also include a sparkling pool & spa, covered patio deck with mosquito misting system for additional comfort, mature trees and landscape lighting. Open floor plan with high ceiling, wood floors, office downstairs, formal dining and eat-in kitchen. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, island, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliance, lots of counter and cabinet space. Pool & lawn service included.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.