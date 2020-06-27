All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 28 2019 at 5:54 PM

2 Tressard

2 Tressard · No Longer Available
Location

2 Tressard, San Antonio, TX 78248

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Remarkable 5 bedroom 3.5 bath available for lease. Gorgeous backyard that backs up to a greenbelt and also include a sparkling pool & spa, covered patio deck with mosquito misting system for additional comfort, mature trees and landscape lighting. Open floor plan with high ceiling, wood floors, office downstairs, formal dining and eat-in kitchen. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, island, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliance, lots of counter and cabinet space. Pool & lawn service included.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Tressard have any available units?
2 Tressard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Tressard have?
Some of 2 Tressard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Tressard currently offering any rent specials?
2 Tressard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Tressard pet-friendly?
No, 2 Tressard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2 Tressard offer parking?
No, 2 Tressard does not offer parking.
Does 2 Tressard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Tressard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Tressard have a pool?
Yes, 2 Tressard has a pool.
Does 2 Tressard have accessible units?
No, 2 Tressard does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Tressard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Tressard does not have units with dishwashers.
