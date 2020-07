Amenities

in unit laundry carport recently renovated microwave range oven

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

In the heart of Palm Heights sits this two bedroom, one bathroom, 741 square foot bungalow. Fresh interior paint, remodeled bathroom, with large living room. You will find the kitchen fresh, updated, plenty of cabinet space with the fridge, microwave and stove included. An added bonus a washer and dryer are included, but will not be replaced.