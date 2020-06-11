18979 Redland Road

Amenities
You can cross everything off your apartment list when you move in here! Hang out with your four-legged friend in the bark park, enjoy a game of sand volleyball with friends and neighbors or hang out by the fire-pit on a cool evening. You home-sweet-home will have quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded lighting and hardware, built-in computer desks, nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and washer and dryer connections. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.