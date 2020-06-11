All apartments in San Antonio
18979 Redland Road
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

18979 Redland Road

18979 Redland Road · (210) 338-8481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18979 Redland Road, San Antonio, TX 78259

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
dog park
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
volleyball court
You can cross everything off your apartment list when you move in here! Hang out with your four-legged friend in the bark park, enjoy a game of sand volleyball with friends and neighbors or hang out by the fire-pit on a cool evening. You home-sweet-home will have quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded lighting and hardware, built-in computer desks, nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and washer and dryer connections. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18979 Redland Road have any available units?
18979 Redland Road has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 18979 Redland Road have?
Some of 18979 Redland Road's amenities include w/d hookup, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18979 Redland Road currently offering any rent specials?
18979 Redland Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18979 Redland Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 18979 Redland Road is pet friendly.
Does 18979 Redland Road offer parking?
No, 18979 Redland Road does not offer parking.
Does 18979 Redland Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18979 Redland Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18979 Redland Road have a pool?
No, 18979 Redland Road does not have a pool.
Does 18979 Redland Road have accessible units?
No, 18979 Redland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 18979 Redland Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 18979 Redland Road does not have units with dishwashers.
