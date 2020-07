Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful house, one story just like new, open living areas, formal living room, family room and tv room,3 full bathrooms and garage for 3 cars,chef style kitchen, nice back patio and privacy fence, furniture are negotiable size of the rooms are approximate. schools need to be verify. Make us an offer, seller motivated, seller financing, rent to own. Just like New