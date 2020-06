Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities

Fresh 3/1 in South SA MOVE IN READY!!! - This cute 3 bedroom house is just waiting for you to make it home. Including fresh paint, new cabinets/countertops, central air/heat, washer/dryer connections. Two living areas and huge fenced in yard perfect for entertaining! Don't wait too long, this one will disappear before you click!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5504781)