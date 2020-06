Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool playground basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

This gorgeous 4 bedroom home is situated on a quiet half cul-de-sac in the coveted Rogers Ranch neighborhood. Its spacious open concept, oversized secondary living space and fabulous resort style pool set this home apart from the rest. Enjoy the amenities of the neighborhood which include jogging trails, tennis and basketball courts, playgrounds and BBQ/picnic areas. Ready just in time for summer!