1829 Highland Blvd

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e6b62eb050 ---- Come see this charming 2 bed 1 bath duplex! Open floor plan in kitchen/living area. Gas stove and Refrigerator included! Renter's Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant’s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Central Air/Heat Off Street Parking Pets On A Case By Case Basis