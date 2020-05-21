All apartments in San Antonio
1829 Highland Blvd
1829 Highland Blvd

1829 East Highland Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1829 East Highland Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78210
Sunny Slope

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e6b62eb050 ---- Come see this charming 2 bed 1 bath duplex! Open floor plan in kitchen/living area. Gas stove and Refrigerator included! Renter's Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant&rsquo;s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Central Air/Heat Off Street Parking Pets On A Case By Case Basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1829 Highland Blvd have any available units?
1829 Highland Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1829 Highland Blvd have?
Some of 1829 Highland Blvd's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1829 Highland Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1829 Highland Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 Highland Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1829 Highland Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1829 Highland Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1829 Highland Blvd offers parking.
Does 1829 Highland Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1829 Highland Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 Highland Blvd have a pool?
No, 1829 Highland Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1829 Highland Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1829 Highland Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 Highland Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1829 Highland Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

