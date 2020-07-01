All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1819 Babcock Rd # 203 203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1819 Babcock Rd # 203 203
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

1819 Babcock Rd # 203 203

1819 Babcock Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1819 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX 78229

Amenities

garbage disposal
all utils included
parking
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Great Deal!! $675 all utilities included - Medical - Property Id: 315669

Great condo right in the heart of the medical center! Right off of Loop 410 perfect for your work commute. Intersection of Babcock and Callahan.

1 Bedroom Furnished Condo including all furniture pictured available Immediately. Perfect for a student who does not want to buy furniture or someone saving up for a house.

$675 a month includes all utilities and internet. There is covered parking for free so you car is not damaged by sun. Location is great right in medical center. There are no pets allowed. Pets are prohibited by HOA. Lease length is negotiable, perfect for whatever your needs!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315669
Property Id 315669

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5915478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 Babcock Rd # 203 203 have any available units?
1819 Babcock Rd # 203 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 Babcock Rd # 203 203 have?
Some of 1819 Babcock Rd # 203 203's amenities include garbage disposal, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 Babcock Rd # 203 203 currently offering any rent specials?
1819 Babcock Rd # 203 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 Babcock Rd # 203 203 pet-friendly?
No, 1819 Babcock Rd # 203 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1819 Babcock Rd # 203 203 offer parking?
Yes, 1819 Babcock Rd # 203 203 offers parking.
Does 1819 Babcock Rd # 203 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 Babcock Rd # 203 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 Babcock Rd # 203 203 have a pool?
No, 1819 Babcock Rd # 203 203 does not have a pool.
Does 1819 Babcock Rd # 203 203 have accessible units?
No, 1819 Babcock Rd # 203 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 Babcock Rd # 203 203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1819 Babcock Rd # 203 203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Ridge
6522 Camp Bullis Rd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Brooksfield Apartments
7577 Old Corpus Christi Road
San Antonio, TX 78223
Bungalow09
8446 Country Village St
San Antonio, TX 78209
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
Broken Oak Townhomes
1935 Broken Oak St
San Antonio, TX 78232
Cortland Estates at TPC
22800 Bulverde Rd
San Antonio, TX 78261
Retreat at the Rim
5650 Worth Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78249
Vivid
2003 Oak Hill Rd
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio