1819 Babcock Rd # 203 203

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Great Deal!! $675 all utilities included - Medical - Property Id: 315669



Great condo right in the heart of the medical center! Right off of Loop 410 perfect for your work commute. Intersection of Babcock and Callahan.



1 Bedroom Furnished Condo including all furniture pictured available Immediately. Perfect for a student who does not want to buy furniture or someone saving up for a house.



$675 a month includes all utilities and internet. There is covered parking for free so you car is not damaged by sun. Location is great right in medical center. There are no pets allowed. Pets are prohibited by HOA. Lease length is negotiable, perfect for whatever your needs!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315669

No Pets Allowed



