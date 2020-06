Amenities

Move-In Ready! Modern new construction duplex located in the bustling Eastside of San Antonio. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit has modern finishes, open floor concept, stainless steal appliances including; refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Plenty of social space, separate laundry room and pantry storage. Walking distance to St Phillips College, Watson Fine Arts Center and Dawson Park! Close to The Pearl, Fort Sam, Alamodome, AT&T Center, and easy access to IH 35/281.