1743 W Summit Unit 2

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

STUNNING Apartment in Deco District *Available now!* - This is a MUST SEE property! 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs apartment located in the Deco District of San Antonio. Features LARGE ROOMS, original wood flooring, HUGE Dining area, front and back balcony areas, spacious kitchen and a utility room with built in hutch. Tenants will also have access to a large back yard that is also shared with the first floor apartment. Private parking in your own drive way. Close to downtown and easy access to IH-10 and IH-35. Pets allowed with approval by RPM Alamo.



Renter's Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver this also includes monthly delivery of A/C filters. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



