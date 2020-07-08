All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
1743 W Summit Unit 2
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:04 AM

1743 W Summit Unit 2

1743 West Summit Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1743 West Summit Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78201
Jefferson

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
STUNNING Apartment in Deco District *Available now!* - This is a MUST SEE property! 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs apartment located in the Deco District of San Antonio. Features LARGE ROOMS, original wood flooring, HUGE Dining area, front and back balcony areas, spacious kitchen and a utility room with built in hutch. Tenants will also have access to a large back yard that is also shared with the first floor apartment. Private parking in your own drive way. Close to downtown and easy access to IH-10 and IH-35. Pets allowed with approval by RPM Alamo.

Renter's Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver this also includes monthly delivery of A/C filters. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE2458756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1743 W Summit Unit 2 have any available units?
1743 W Summit Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1743 W Summit Unit 2 have?
Some of 1743 W Summit Unit 2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1743 W Summit Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1743 W Summit Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1743 W Summit Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1743 W Summit Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1743 W Summit Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1743 W Summit Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 1743 W Summit Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1743 W Summit Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1743 W Summit Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 1743 W Summit Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1743 W Summit Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1743 W Summit Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1743 W Summit Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1743 W Summit Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

