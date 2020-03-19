17327 MOSCATO

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

FIRST TIME RENTAL!! This gorgeous 3-bedroom two-story townhome rental is brand new & never been lived in! Charming curb appeal! Rent includes security monitoring service! 2 Living/1 Dining. Open living space with lots of natural light. Plenty of storage! Utility Room with full washer/dryer hook ups. Fantastic Kitchen is ready to cater to your chef's dreams! Very well insulated to keep cool in summer, warm in winter! Excellent NEISD schools. Close to shopping, entertainment & more! EZ Access to 1604. Hurry!