All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 17327 MOSCATO.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
17327 MOSCATO
Last updated October 7 2019 at 11:30 AM

17327 MOSCATO

17327 Moscato · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

17327 Moscato, San Antonio, TX 78247

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FIRST TIME RENTAL!! This gorgeous 3-bedroom two-story townhome rental is brand new & never been lived in! Charming curb appeal! Rent includes security monitoring service! 2 Living/1 Dining. Open living space with lots of natural light. Plenty of storage! Utility Room with full washer/dryer hook ups. Fantastic Kitchen is ready to cater to your chef's dreams! Very well insulated to keep cool in summer, warm in winter! Excellent NEISD schools. Close to shopping, entertainment & more! EZ Access to 1604. Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17327 MOSCATO have any available units?
17327 MOSCATO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 17327 MOSCATO currently offering any rent specials?
17327 MOSCATO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17327 MOSCATO pet-friendly?
No, 17327 MOSCATO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 17327 MOSCATO offer parking?
Yes, 17327 MOSCATO offers parking.
Does 17327 MOSCATO have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17327 MOSCATO does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17327 MOSCATO have a pool?
No, 17327 MOSCATO does not have a pool.
Does 17327 MOSCATO have accessible units?
No, 17327 MOSCATO does not have accessible units.
Does 17327 MOSCATO have units with dishwashers?
No, 17327 MOSCATO does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17327 MOSCATO have units with air conditioning?
No, 17327 MOSCATO does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edge & Stone
24625 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78260
Royal Palms
16100 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Chroma
5039 Hamilton Wolfe Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Lila At Oakgate
3500 Oakgate Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Hilltop at Shavano
17239 Shavano Ranch Dr
San Antonio, TX 78257
The Estates at Briggs Ranch
5525 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245
The Mansions at Briggs Ranch
5565 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245
Fifty02 Westover Hills
5002 Wiseman Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78251

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio