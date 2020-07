Amenities

Come and enjoy Urban living in this beautiful 2 bedroom / 1 bath, fully furnished cottage in Historic Monticello/Woodlawn area. Everything included...all you need to bring are your clothes. Near downtown, Trinity University and St. Mary's University. Short walking distance to Woodlawn Lake. Lawn maintenance and watering included so you can enjoy the backyard entertaining and relaxing under the gazebo. Available for a short term lease only.