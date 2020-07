Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Check out this adorable 2/2 one story cottage-style home with quick access to all of San Antonio! This home has an open floor plan with high ceilings, two full bathrooms and bedrooms with a massive master suite, lots of countertop space in the kitchen with two sinks, mature trees, utility room that's indoors, 3 covered parking spots and a backyard perfect for relaxing or entertaining. No pets over 25lbs allowed, check out this home asap!