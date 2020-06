Amenities

THE RIDGE AT DEERFIELD - Great rental in gated area of Ridge at Deerfield. Upgrades/updates throughout including gorgeous floors, chef's dream kitchen, huge living room with lots of natural light. Option 4th bedroom or study with french doors, split master bedroom with spa like bathroom including double vanity and garden tub. Gas fireplace, gas cook top, and gorgeous granite await in this house.



