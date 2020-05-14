All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

1706 E. PYRON

1706 East Pyron Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1706 East Pyron Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78214
East Pyron

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
refrigerator
Riverfront Rental Home Minutes from Downtown San Antonio! - ONE OF A KIND RIVERFRONT CORNER LOT PROPERTY. COME CHECK OUT THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOME W/ THE IDEAL ENTERTAINING ROOM. PROPERTY SITS ON A LARGE LOT AND HAS ACCESS TO THE SAN ANTONIO RIVER. IS MINUTES AWAY FROM DOWNTOWN S.A & THE HISTORIC SAN ANTONIO MISSIONS!!!

Application Fee: $60 per person over the age of 18
Security Deposit: $1675
Cleaning Deposit: $150

Pets are not accepted. Fridge, Washer and Dryer are included.
Bills are not included.

Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (if lower than 600 additional security deposit will be requested), background check will be completed (no felony) applicants must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income/combined income, ok), residential history will be reviewed (no recent broken leases/foreclosures), no aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 E. PYRON have any available units?
1706 E. PYRON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1706 E. PYRON currently offering any rent specials?
1706 E. PYRON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 E. PYRON pet-friendly?
Yes, 1706 E. PYRON is pet friendly.
Does 1706 E. PYRON offer parking?
No, 1706 E. PYRON does not offer parking.
Does 1706 E. PYRON have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1706 E. PYRON offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 E. PYRON have a pool?
No, 1706 E. PYRON does not have a pool.
Does 1706 E. PYRON have accessible units?
No, 1706 E. PYRON does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 E. PYRON have units with dishwashers?
No, 1706 E. PYRON does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1706 E. PYRON have units with air conditioning?
No, 1706 E. PYRON does not have units with air conditioning.
