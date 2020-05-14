1706 E. PYRON

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

Riverfront Rental Home Minutes from Downtown San Antonio! - ONE OF A KIND RIVERFRONT CORNER LOT PROPERTY. COME CHECK OUT THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOME W/ THE IDEAL ENTERTAINING ROOM. PROPERTY SITS ON A LARGE LOT AND HAS ACCESS TO THE SAN ANTONIO RIVER. IS MINUTES AWAY FROM DOWNTOWN S.A & THE HISTORIC SAN ANTONIO MISSIONS!!!



Application Fee: $60 per person over the age of 18

Security Deposit: $1675

Cleaning Deposit: $150



Pets are not accepted. Fridge, Washer and Dryer are included.

Bills are not included.



Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (if lower than 600 additional security deposit will be requested), background check will be completed (no felony) applicants must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income/combined income, ok), residential history will be reviewed (no recent broken leases/foreclosures), no aggressive breeds.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3652278)