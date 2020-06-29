All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:55 PM

1701 NOLAN ST

1701 Nolan Street · No Longer Available
Location

1701 Nolan Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Harvard Place - Eastlawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located on a large corner boasting a 2 car garage & driveway parking. The kitchen has great cabinet/counter space, an under-mount sink, newly installed Stainless Steel appliances (including gas cook top) & utility room off backside. Ceilings fans with light fixtures throughout. The original hardwood flooring gives the perfect old world touch to this otherwise updated home! Enjoy a covered patio in front & fenced backyard. Minutes from 281, I-35 & Ft. Sam Houston.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 NOLAN ST have any available units?
1701 NOLAN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 NOLAN ST have?
Some of 1701 NOLAN ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 NOLAN ST currently offering any rent specials?
1701 NOLAN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 NOLAN ST pet-friendly?
No, 1701 NOLAN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1701 NOLAN ST offer parking?
Yes, 1701 NOLAN ST offers parking.
Does 1701 NOLAN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 NOLAN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 NOLAN ST have a pool?
No, 1701 NOLAN ST does not have a pool.
Does 1701 NOLAN ST have accessible units?
No, 1701 NOLAN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 NOLAN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 NOLAN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
