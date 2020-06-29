1701 NOLAN ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located on a large corner boasting a 2 car garage & driveway parking. The kitchen has great cabinet/counter space, an under-mount sink, newly installed Stainless Steel appliances (including gas cook top) & utility room off backside. Ceilings fans with light fixtures throughout. The original hardwood flooring gives the perfect old world touch to this otherwise updated home! Enjoy a covered patio in front & fenced backyard. Minutes from 281, I-35 & Ft. Sam Houston.