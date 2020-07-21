All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 166 Fargo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
166 Fargo
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

166 Fargo

166 Fargo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

166 Fargo Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78220
Coliseum Willow Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- COZY HOME WITH A HUMONGOUS BACKYARD***HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING AREA***UTILITY ROOM HAS SINK.

(RLNE5592462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 Fargo have any available units?
166 Fargo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 166 Fargo currently offering any rent specials?
166 Fargo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 Fargo pet-friendly?
Yes, 166 Fargo is pet friendly.
Does 166 Fargo offer parking?
No, 166 Fargo does not offer parking.
Does 166 Fargo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 166 Fargo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 Fargo have a pool?
No, 166 Fargo does not have a pool.
Does 166 Fargo have accessible units?
No, 166 Fargo does not have accessible units.
Does 166 Fargo have units with dishwashers?
No, 166 Fargo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 166 Fargo have units with air conditioning?
No, 166 Fargo does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillstone at Prue
6674 Prue Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Los Robles
20838 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78260
Overlook at Stone Oak Park
22202 Estate Hill Dr
San Antonio, TX 78258
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901
San Antonio, TX 78213
Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West
San Antonio, TX 78257
Birchleaf
202 Birchleaf Street
San Antonio, TX 78216
Pearl Park
5100 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
Rivera Apartments
1130 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio