All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 166 Fargo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
San Antonio, TX
166 Fargo
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM
166 Fargo
166 Fargo Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
166 Fargo Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78220
Coliseum Willow Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- COZY HOME WITH A HUMONGOUS BACKYARD***HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING AREA***UTILITY ROOM HAS SINK.
(RLNE5592462)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 166 Fargo have any available units?
166 Fargo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 166 Fargo currently offering any rent specials?
166 Fargo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 Fargo pet-friendly?
Yes, 166 Fargo is pet friendly.
Does 166 Fargo offer parking?
No, 166 Fargo does not offer parking.
Does 166 Fargo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 166 Fargo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 Fargo have a pool?
No, 166 Fargo does not have a pool.
Does 166 Fargo have accessible units?
No, 166 Fargo does not have accessible units.
Does 166 Fargo have units with dishwashers?
No, 166 Fargo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 166 Fargo have units with air conditioning?
No, 166 Fargo does not have units with air conditioning.
