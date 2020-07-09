All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM

16511 CYPRESS PARK ST

16511 Cypress Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

16511 Cypress Park Street, San Antonio, TX 78247
Hill Country

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HIGH COUNTRY RENTAL - HIGH COUNTRY RENTAL WITH SPLIT BEDROOMS. OPEN LIVING ROOM/KITCHEN FLOORPLAN. BREAKFAST AREA IN KITCHEN. FORMAL LIVING OR DINING ROOM. CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT. NEW INTERIOR PAINT. CEILING FANS. WOOD BLINDS. SCREENED ROOM AND STORAGE SHED IN BACK. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
(TENANT STILL HAS POSSESSION AND PROPERTY WILL BE CLEANED PRIOR TO MOVE IN.)

(RLNE3281861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16511 CYPRESS PARK ST have any available units?
16511 CYPRESS PARK ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 16511 CYPRESS PARK ST have?
Some of 16511 CYPRESS PARK ST's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16511 CYPRESS PARK ST currently offering any rent specials?
16511 CYPRESS PARK ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16511 CYPRESS PARK ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 16511 CYPRESS PARK ST is pet friendly.
Does 16511 CYPRESS PARK ST offer parking?
No, 16511 CYPRESS PARK ST does not offer parking.
Does 16511 CYPRESS PARK ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16511 CYPRESS PARK ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16511 CYPRESS PARK ST have a pool?
No, 16511 CYPRESS PARK ST does not have a pool.
Does 16511 CYPRESS PARK ST have accessible units?
No, 16511 CYPRESS PARK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 16511 CYPRESS PARK ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 16511 CYPRESS PARK ST does not have units with dishwashers.

