Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pool some paid utils refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pool

Traditional style condo located right behind North Star Mall! Community has large beautiful trees and swimming pool! Water, trash included. No pets, no smoking. Two bedroom, 1 1/2 bath jack and jill style. Tile throughout, clean and ready for move in. Great closet space! Electric cooking, no gas in building. Private patio and laundry hook up. Includes refrigerator. Great location near shopping and more!!