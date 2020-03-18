Rent Calculator
16307 BITTER CREEK ST
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:17 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16307 BITTER CREEK ST
16307 Bitter Creek Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
16307 Bitter Creek Street, San Antonio, TX 78247
Hill Country
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT OPEN FLOOR PLAN!! MEDIUM SIZED YARD GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING GUEST!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16307 BITTER CREEK ST have any available units?
16307 BITTER CREEK ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 16307 BITTER CREEK ST currently offering any rent specials?
16307 BITTER CREEK ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16307 BITTER CREEK ST pet-friendly?
No, 16307 BITTER CREEK ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 16307 BITTER CREEK ST offer parking?
Yes, 16307 BITTER CREEK ST offers parking.
Does 16307 BITTER CREEK ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16307 BITTER CREEK ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16307 BITTER CREEK ST have a pool?
No, 16307 BITTER CREEK ST does not have a pool.
Does 16307 BITTER CREEK ST have accessible units?
No, 16307 BITTER CREEK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 16307 BITTER CREEK ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 16307 BITTER CREEK ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16307 BITTER CREEK ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 16307 BITTER CREEK ST does not have units with air conditioning.
